GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 8.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.34. 94,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,497,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

