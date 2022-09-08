Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

