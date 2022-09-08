Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Trading Down 14.5%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) shares fell 14.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 41,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 132,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

