GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GoDaddy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GoDaddy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,415,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

