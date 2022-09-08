Griffon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,771 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,961% compared to the typical volume of 474 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Griffon by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.63. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

