Guggenheim Raises IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $35.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ISEE. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

