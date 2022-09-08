Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 6795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $82,783.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,784.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after purchasing an additional 342,391 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $21,836,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

