Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 6.02 and last traded at 6.02. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.00.
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.80 ($16.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of 6.67.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.
