Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Paul Venables Sells 74,506 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total value of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).

Hays Stock Down 0.9 %

LON HAS opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.41) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,661.43. Hays plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.20 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hays Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 9.24 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hays

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

