Head to Head Survey: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $127.55 million 0.00 -$45.10 million ($11.44) N/A BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.57 $29.11 million $4.03 5.72

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cedar Realty Trust and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -139.87% -48.11% -13.10% BRT Apartments 167.66% 33.91% 15.20%

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Cedar Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

