Head to Head Survey: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cedar Realty Trust
|$127.55 million
|0.00
|-$45.10 million
|($11.44)
|N/A
|BRT Apartments
|$32.06 million
|13.57
|$29.11 million
|$4.03
|5.72
BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cedar Realty Trust and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cedar Realty Trust
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|BRT Apartments
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.
Risk & Volatility
Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cedar Realty Trust
|-139.87%
|-48.11%
|-13.10%
|BRT Apartments
|167.66%
|33.91%
|15.20%
Summary
BRT Apartments beats Cedar Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
