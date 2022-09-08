Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
First Bancshares Price Performance
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
