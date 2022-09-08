Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 126,800 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTKB. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 213,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,084,415 shares in the company, valued at $81,329,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,084,415 shares in the company, valued at $81,329,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $47,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,675. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

