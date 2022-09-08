Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 29,500 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

