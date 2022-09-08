Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 254,600 Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 254,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PANL stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $195.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.