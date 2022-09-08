Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 62,700 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXU. UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

NYSE:LXU opened at $15.84 on Thursday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

