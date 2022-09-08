Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

