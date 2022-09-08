Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $74.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.