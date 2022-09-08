Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.
InterDigital Price Performance
IDCC stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $74.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterDigital (IDCC)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.