Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 167,456.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 141.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 937,810 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 752,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 43.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,461,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,792 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.