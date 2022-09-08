Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 747.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Proterra were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proterra by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in Proterra by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Proterra Trading Up 3.9 %

About Proterra

PTRA opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.