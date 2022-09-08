Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $122,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Lion Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $737.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.24. The Lion Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

