Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22,745.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 90.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.