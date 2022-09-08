Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 441.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in News were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 63.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,975 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of News by 17,205.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,005 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

