Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.53 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,835,297 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.