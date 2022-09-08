Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 771.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of AN opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,575 shares of company stock worth $79,920,677 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

