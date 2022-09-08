Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

