Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.27 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 673,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 423,862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $5,547,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 571,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.