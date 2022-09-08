Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.28 Million in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,086,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 121.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

GoHealth Stock Performance

Shares of GOCO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

