Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.33 Million in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 56,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $561.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.