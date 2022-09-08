Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.40 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

