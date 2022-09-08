Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.51 Million in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:NEX opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.