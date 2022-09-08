Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.54 Million in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 229,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MVST. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $8,490,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microvast by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Microvast by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 183,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microvast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ MVST opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.16.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
