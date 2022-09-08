Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.57 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,538,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

