Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.65 Million in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,552,000 after buying an additional 134,227 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 197,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Stock Down 1.8 %
SolarWinds stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
