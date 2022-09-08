Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.65 Million in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,552,000 after buying an additional 134,227 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 197,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

