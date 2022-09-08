Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

