Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after acquiring an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $21,824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after acquiring an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE ARW opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $137.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

