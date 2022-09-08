Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 44.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Fastly by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,630 shares of company stock worth $820,461 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

