Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,412,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 78,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.38. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.