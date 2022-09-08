Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

