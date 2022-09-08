Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

