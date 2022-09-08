Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $96,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,285.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 81.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,847,000 after purchasing an additional 80,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 251,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $816.87 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $760.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.