Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 1,298.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.4% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FRG. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

