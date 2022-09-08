Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 618,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 546,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $751.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

