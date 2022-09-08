Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TASK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TaskUs Trading Up 12.5 %
Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
