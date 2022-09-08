Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TASK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.