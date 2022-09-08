Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,472 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 14.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Up 1.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

