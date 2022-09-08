Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTI. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

