Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after buying an additional 364,390 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OII. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $900.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.