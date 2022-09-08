Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 168,823 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 78,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 389.25%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

