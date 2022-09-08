Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 250,000 Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.
Alimera Sciences Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of ALIM stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.92.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
