Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 250,000 Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alimera Sciences

A number of analysts have commented on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

