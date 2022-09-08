Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 790.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,684,000. Covalis Capital LLP grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 1,480,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 1,157,000 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LICY. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

