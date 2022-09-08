Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

